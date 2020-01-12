ALEXANDER-SHASTID, Sandra, The family of Sandra Alexander-Shastid is sad to convey the passing of this unique and ever-evolving woman who went to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She is survived by her dear husband, Sheldon Ray Shastid of Hanover, Va.; three children, Thomas Wesley Wright Jr., Charles Barrett Turner Wright and Lindsey Wright Piett; and two grandchildren, Lillian Channing Piett and Eliza Buckley Piett, who were a delight to her. Sandra was a lifelong animal lover, an avid artist, reader and craftsman. She financed countless surgeries for animals in desperate need, rescued horses and goats and brought them to safety on her humble farm. She spent her free time exploring and mastering one art form after another, from stained glass to botanical illustration. Sandra was a force to be reckoned with as a determined student majoring in both Latin and English at University of Richmond when it was still Westhampton College; her love of classics and biographies continued to be a major part of her life with never a pile of books out of reach. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the Parham Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, where a service will be held at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to American Humane Association, 1400 16th St. NW, Suite 360, Washington, D.C. 20036. Condolences may be offered at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
