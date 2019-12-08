ALEXANDER, William Bowden, 84, of Chesterfield, passed away December 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Felicia Dennis. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Reba Alexander; children, Margaret Alexander-Smith (Jack), Elizabeth Wierschem (Paul) and Catherine Alexander; and seven grandchildren. He was a loving man, full of integrity and faith in the Lord. William was a master sailor, an avid reader, a brilliant thinker and he loved gardening. He was a beloved husband, cherished father and faithful friend. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, at Clover Hill Assembly of God Church, 12310 Bailey Bridge Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23112. Interment private.View online memorial