ALFORD, Clifton Boyd, 80, of Tappahannock, departed this life on Monday, August 5, 2019, in a Mechanicsville hospital. He is survived by his wife, Jean Alford of Tappahannock; one daughter, Sandra Alford of Lynchburg; and two sons, Sean Pratt of Petersburg and Damon Pratt of Suffolk. The viewing will be held on Thursday, August 8, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1404 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock. The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 9, at 12 noon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2548 Hustle Rd., Hustle. Rev. K. Lionel Richards, pastor. The interment will be in the church cemetery. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com.