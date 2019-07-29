ALGA, Mitchell J. Sr., 97, of Irvington, Virginia, died July 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Mary Virginia Alga; his son, Jamie Alga; and his grandson, Mitchell Sink. He is survived by two sons, David V. Alga (Nan Abbott Alga) and Mitchell J. Alga Jr.; a daughter, Mary Ann Alga Sink (Dr. Brian Sink); six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Alga was a member of the Kilmarnock-Irvington-White Stone Rotary Club since 1957. He served as its President in 1962. He was a charter member and former treasurer of the Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club. He served six years as a member of the Lancaster County School Board. Alga served eight years on the initial Board of Directors of the Rappahannock Community College, representing Lancaster County. He served as a member of the Board of the Mary Ball Museum. He served for 20 years as Secretary of the Lancaster County Electoral Board. For 12 years, he was Treasurer and a member of the Founders Board of the Foundation for Historic Christ Church. He served as Treasurer of the American Red Cross, Lancaster County Chapter. He was a past member of the Board of Directors, Northern Neck of the Bank of Virginia. He served three-and-a-half years in the United States Coast Guard during World War II. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church and for many years was a member of the choir. Alga served as Trustee of the Jessie Ball DuPont Graveyard and Director Emeritus of the Board of the Tidewater Foundation, Inc. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Grace Episcopal Church, Kilmarnock, Virginia. A private interment will be held in Historic Christ Church Burying Grounds. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Church Choir, P.O. Box 1059, Kilmarnock, Va. 22482 or Foundation for Historic Christ Church, P.O. Box 24, Irvington, Va. 22480.View online memorial