ALLAN, Betty Brown, 91, passed away on April 13, 2020, following a brief illness. The daughter of Robert David Brown Sr. and Eva White Brown, she was a native of Paducah, Kentucky. She resided in Richmond for 64 years. She earned a Bachelor of Music with a major in cello at Murray State University and a Master of Music from Florida State University. Betty's first played professionally with the Nashville Symphony, followed by the North Carolina Symphony and Little Symphony. She was a founding member of the Richmond Symphony, which formed in 1957. She performed with the Richmond Symphony for 44 years, before retiring in 2001. Betty taught piano at home for 12 years and cello at VCU in the 1970s. She performed in the Schola String Quartet, the Henry Liscio Trio, the Trio con Brio and the Victorian String Quartet. She was a lifetime member of the Richmond Symphony Musician's Association, Local 123. In retirement, Betty continued to play the cello in small chamber ensembles in Epiphany Lutheran Church, where she was a longtime member. She found traveling to be an interesting and satisfying part of retirement and was able to visit and enjoy musical trips to several European countries. She will be missed by her husband of 65 years, George of Richmond; children, Stephen Allan (Kelli) of Keizer, Ore., Rebecca Mullins (Tim) of Mount Airy, Md.; grandchildren, Elsbeth Allanketner (Brian), Elowyn Butler (Emmett), both of Portland, Ore., Melanie, Lindsay and Jason Mullins of Mount Airy, Md.; great-grandchildren, Ramona and Arlo; and sister-in-law, Rev. Elizabeth Orens (John) of Washington, D.C. Betty was predeceased by her brother, Robert "Bob" Brown of Paducah. Betty felt that she lived a full and exciting life and thought that her greatest accomplishment was surviving cancer for 35 years. Memorial donations may be made to the Richmond Symphony, Epiphany Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society.View online memorial
