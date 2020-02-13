ALLANSON, Kenneth "Skyrocket" Warren, 81, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away February 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Neal and Lucinda Allanson; and brothers, Buddy and Fred Allanson. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Elaine Allanson; children, Stacey Allanson, Yvonne Berry (Allan) and their children, Lindsay Wilson and Adrian Berry, Sandra Isles (Joe), Michael Allanson (Betty), Kenneth Ray Allanson and Walter Allanson (Tracey); eight additional grandchildren, one great-grandchild; brother, Bill Allanson (Deb); many nieces and nephews and countless friends that he considered family. He was happiest outside, where he loved to hunt and garden. He never met a stranger. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of KENNETH ALLANSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.