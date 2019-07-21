ALLEN, Anne King, 90, of Chesterfield, departed this life June 15, 2019. She is survived by two daughters, S. Page Allen (Frederick A. Gibson) and Lori J. Allen; three grandsons, Matthew Allen Gibson, Charles Jared Gibson and Cameron Allen Lacy; a sister, Jean K. Rowe; and several nieces and nephews. Anne served as secretary to Judge Craven of the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, the Dean of the Law School at University of Richmond, as well as church secretary at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, among the various positions she held during her career. However, her favorite job was taking care of her grandsons after her retirement. She was a faithful friend to many and never failed to willingly help her family and friends in any way possible. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on July 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Third Presbyterian Church, 600 Forest Avenue, Henrico, Va. 23229. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Richmond Animal League, In Touch Ministries or a charity of your choice.View online memorial