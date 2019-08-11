ALLEN, BETTY

ALLEN, Mrs. Betty Terry, age 62, of Richmond, departed this life August 3, 2019. She is survived by two daughters, Crystal Harris and Angela Harris; one son, Terrell Terry; two grandchildren, Amya McNeil and Makai Tolbert; mother, Louise Cole; stepfather, Benjamin F. Cole; four sisters, Patricia Gault-Coles, Annette Terry, Mary Crossin and Diane Cotman; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Funeral services will be held Monday, 12 noon at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 1902 Rosewood Avenue, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Dr. Michael Moore (pastor) off. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 11:45 a.m. Monday.View online memorial