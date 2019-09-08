ALLEN, Charles E. "Charlie" Jr., passed peacefully at home on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Born in 1937, in Mullens, West Virginia, Charlie was the proud patriarch of a large family and founder of Allen Tire. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edgar Allen Sr. and Pearl Caldwell Allen; and his son, James David Allen. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Rosalie V. Allen; as well as his two sons, Chuck Allen (Pam) of Corona Del Mar, Calif., and Gary Allen (Kay) of Richmond; daughter-in-law, Kathy Allen of Richmond; siblings, Barbara Mullens (Buddy) of Mullens, W.Va., Jack Allen (Judy) of Rock Hill, S.C., Margaret Joyce (Mike) of Troutville, Va., Carol Crouse (Bob) of Havre de Grace, Md., and Betty Jo Thompson (Dave) of South Bend, Ind. Charlie was a grandfather to Billy Allen of Chester, Va., Crystal Walton (Blair) of Wilmington, N.C., Sam Allen of San Francisco, Calif., Torrey Wykowski (James) of Seattle, Wash., and Kelly Seltzer (Jason) of Baltimore, Md.; and great-grandfather to Reese and Brody Walton of Wilmington, N.C. Charlie graduated from Mullens High School and attended Beckley College, before serving in the U.S. Army in Korea as an ammunition supply specialist, fourth class. Charlie founded Allen Tire in 1978 with one store and six employees. Under Charlie's leadership, Allen Tire has grown to encompass 60 employees with five locations across the greater Richmond area and thousands of satisfied customers. Charlie was active in the community through various philanthropic organizations. Charlie was a dedicated Freemason and was a mentor to many current Masons and Shriners. He was a Fifty-Year Masonic veteran, having been raised a Master Mason in Virginia Heights Lodge #324 in Roanoke, in 1961. He was a member of Midlothian Lodge #211, the Richmond Valley of the ancient and accepted Scottish Rite, D.C. Shanks Royal Arch Chapter No. 31 and Court 16, Royal Order of Jesters. He was a proud member of Acca Shriners in Richmond where he held several offices, including Director and Trustee. Charlie enjoyed attending many Virginia Tech games as part of the four horsemen. Visitation will be held at Bliley's-Chippenham at 6900 Hull Street Road on Monday, September 9, 2019, from 3 to 7:30 p.m. and will include a Masonic service at 7 p.m. The funeral will be held Tuesday, September 10, at 10 a.m., also at Bliley's-Chippenham Funeral Home. Interment will be private.View online memorial