ALLEN, Delores Madison, 67, of Richmond, Va., passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Helen Madison; and great-granddaughters, Caitlynn and Kinzley. She is survived by her daughter, Julie M. Pulling (Ray); granddaughter, Kasey Houchins; great-granddaughters, Olivia Grace and Nevaeh Hope; her sisters, Janet Hall, Catherine Russell; niece, Jennifer Hall; and a host of extended family. Delores worked for the Virginia Department of Taxation for almost 40 years and she was loved by many of her co-workers. She was totally dedicated to her family, and even though for only a short few months, she loved spending time with her new great-granddaughters. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., and where a celebration of Delores' life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 14. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, Ill. 60601.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 13
Visitation
Thursday, February 13, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Feb 13
Visitation
Thursday, February 13, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Feb 14
Celebration of Life
Friday, February 14, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
