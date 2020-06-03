ALLEN, Doris Hairston, 89, of Richmond, was born in Roanoke, Va., November 1, 1930, and departed this life Friday, May 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth Hairston. She came to Richmond in 1948, where she met Moses Allen, they united in holy matrimony in 1950. She leaves to cherish her memory children, Jean Wright (Dennis), Moses Allen (Deborah) and Joseph Allen; four grandchildren, Derel Wright, Deonta` Wright, Mario Christian, Angela Christian; two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; devoted friend, Linda White; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through viewing will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave.View online memorial
