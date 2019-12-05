ALLEN, EDGAR

ALLEN, Edgar L. Sr., 55, of Lanexa, departed this life November 30, 2019. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at New Elam Baptist Church, 8101 Cumberland Rd., Lanexa. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.

