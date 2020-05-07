ALLEN, Edgar

ALLEN, Edgar, 89, of Lanexa, Va., departed this life May 1, 2020, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Nora Allen; daughter, Sherri Bradby; four grandsons, two great-grandsons, other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va., where a private funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.

