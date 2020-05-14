ALLEN, ELWOOD

ALLEN, Elwood L. Sr., departed this life May 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John E. Allen and Mary E. Allen; son, Johnathan Leon Allen; twin brother, Edward Allen; and another brother, Lawrence Allen. He is survived by his son, Ellwood Allen Jr. (Fernita); daughter, Madelyn Allen; grandson, Elijah Allen; two sisters, Laura Carter and Gloria Allen; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be private.

