ALLEN, Emmett L., 90, former owner of Glen Allen Supermarket, passed away July 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett Allen Sr. and Virginia L. Allen; his sister, Margaret Russell. Mr. Allen was a lifelong member and trustee of Glen Allen Baptist Church, he was a 60-year member of the Kiwanis Club, a member of American Legion, Post 244 and Glen Allen National Guard. Mr. Allen loved to fish, loved the New York Yankees, Richmond Spiders and dogs. He was a graduate of University of Richmond Business School. He is survived by his brother-in-law, Donald Russell; his two nieces, Cindy Knowles and Janet Guen and their families; and many friends. There will be a visitation Friday, July 12, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Glen Allen Baptist Church, where a Celebration of Life at the church will follow at 2 p.m. Interment in Glen Allen Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or to the Glen Allen Baptist Church.