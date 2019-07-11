ALLEN, EMMETT

ALLEN, Emmett L., 90, former owner of Glen Allen Supermarket, passed away July 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett Allen Sr. and Virginia L. Allen; his sister, Margaret Russell. Mr. Allen was a lifelong member and trustee of Glen Allen Baptist Church, he was a 60-year member of the Kiwanis Club, a member of American Legion, Post 244 and Glen Allen National Guard. Mr. Allen loved to fish, loved the New York Yankees, Richmond Spiders and dogs. He was a graduate of University of Richmond Business School. He is survived by his brother-in-law, Donald Russell; his two nieces, Cindy Knowles and Janet Guen and their families; and many friends. There will be a visitation Friday, July 12, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Glen Allen Baptist Church, where a Celebration of Life at the church will follow at 2 p.m. Interment in Glen Allen Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or to the Glen Allen Baptist Church.

