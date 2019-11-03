ALLEN, Helen, born April 11, 1939, went to be with the Lord Friday, November 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Sizer and Zelda Sizer Knight; and two sons-in-law, Jeff Warburton and Buzz Hickok. She is survived by her beloved and devoted husband of 62 years, Claude B. Allen Jr. "Brad"; two daughters, Kim Warburton Southerland (James), Kelly L. Hickok; two granddaughters, Casey N. Rot (Thijs) and Joni M. Benfield; and five great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Hannah, Kaity, Grayson and Carter. Helen was a member of Highland Springs Junior and Senior Woman's Clubs, Highland Springs Garden Club and New Bridge Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Pregnancy Resource Center of Metro Richmond, 1510 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond, Va. 23230.View online memorial
