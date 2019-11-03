ALLEN, HELEN

ALLEN, Helen, born April 11, 1939, went to be with the Lord Friday, November 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Sizer and Zelda Sizer Knight; and two sons-in-law, Jeff Warburton and Buzz Hickok. She is survived by her beloved and devoted husband of 62 years, Claude B. Allen Jr. "Brad"; two daughters, Kim Warburton Southerland (James), Kelly L. Hickok; two granddaughters, Casey N. Rot (Thijs) and Joni M. Benfield; and five great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Hannah, Kaity, Grayson and Carter. Helen was a member of Highland Springs Junior and Senior Woman's Clubs, Highland Springs Garden Club and New Bridge Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Pregnancy Resource Center of Metro Richmond, 1510 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond, Va. 23230.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.