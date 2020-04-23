ALLEN, Horace Major Jr., was born September 26, 1948, in Richmond, Va., to the late Horace M. and Olivia T. Allen. Horace, affectionately known as "Bobby," grew up in the Church Hill community, where he attended Armstrong High School. He graduated from Armstrong in 1966, and then went on to attend Virginia State University. Later, he joined the Army Reserve, where he served for six years. Bobby was a man of many trades, notably self-employed as a carpenter for many years. He also helped at the family restaurant, Triangle Inn, as well as running his own janitorial services company. He settled on a career as a District Manager at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, where he retired in 2015. He had a love for baseball and enjoyed coaching little league baseball teams, where he coached both of his sons at Highland Spring Little League. Bobby also enjoyed fishing as a form of relaxation. He was a master storyteller and enjoyed telling stories from his past experiences. However, he will mostly be remembered for his devotion to his family and friends. Bobby departed this life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace M. and Olivia T. Allen; and sister, Linda D. Thompson. Surviving are his wife, Patricia T. Allen; children, Cara Allen-Lee (Dorian), Horace M. Allen III (Tasman), Robinette S. Allen, Robert E. Allen; grandchildren, Maya Lee, Dorian "DJ" Lee, Faith Allen, Joy Allen; brother, Norman M. Allen; niece, Darshall D. Malone (Arnold); aunt, Emily Govan; Harmon "Chief" Buskey and John "Ba Bra" Allen; and other devoted cousins; along with a host of other relatives, neighbors; and devoted, enduring friends, Mark Jones, James Bland, Alice and Butch Miller, Cheryl Perry, Bernice Coleman and Joyce Allen-Edwards. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Friday, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday in Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Marvin Jefferson officiating. Interment in Washington Memorial Park. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
