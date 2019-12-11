ALLEN, Irene, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Born Irene Moss, May 27, 1940, to the late Levi and Annie Moss, Irene was a dedicated bus driver for over 25 years for City of Richmond, Virginia Public Schools. Irene was a faithful member of St. Paul's Baptist Church (Creighton Road, Richmond, Va.) and in her spare time, loved to play Bingo and bake cakes. She leaves to cherish her memory, her devoted and loving daughter; a faithful brother, Tarzan Moss (Cherry); and two sisters, Annie Lee Collins of Valdosta, Ga. and Rose Anna Hall (James) of Wilson, N.C.; and a host of family and friends. A private memorial will be held at a later date.View online memorial