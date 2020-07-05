ALLEN, JOHN "JACK" SR.

ALLEN, John H. "Jack" Sr., of Farmville, transitioned on June 20, 2020, at his son's home. He was born on October 1, 1929, to the late Guy H. and Nannie Holman Allen. He was predeceased by his wife, Juanita S. Allen. He was also predeceased by his three siblings, William "Willie" N. Allen, Mildred A. Winfrey and Nancy A. Leslie. "Popa Jack," as he was known by all, is survived by his son, J. Hubert "Hubie" Allen Jr. (Laura) of Farmville; one daughter, Diane A. Hylton of Kansas; and three grandchildren, Ryan Hylton, Olivia Hylton and John H. "Trip" Allen III. He is also survived by his special friends, Linda Jones of Hopewell, Kay Hagaman of Prince George and Joyce Cunningham of Farmville. He always looked forward to visits from his "adopted" granddaughter, Kayleigh Hagaman. The family would also like to bestow special recognition and thanks to his "angels," Katt Robinson, Barbara Oliver, Maye Gardner, Octavia Hatcher, Niecy Hatcher and Brittany Hatcher, who were his devoted caregivers. Thanks also to Ashton Madison and "Fruity" Jennings, his hospice nurses. He was a retired employee of Farmville Creamery and later by Flavor Rich Dairy. He was also a life-long farmer, enjoying spending time on farm equipment and with his cattle up to three days before his passing. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Minor B. Eggleston Chapel, 914 S. Main Street, in Farmville. Funeral services will be held on Monday, at 2 p.m. on July 6, 2020, at Midway Baptist Church, 837 Guinea Rd., Farmville. Interment will be in Centenary Cemetery Cumberland. "Popa Jack" was always concerned about food and those not fortunate enough to have it. He shared from his garden with many people. As a tribute, the family requests memorials to Delma's Pantry, Cumberland, Randolph Volunteer Fire Department or Midway Baptist Church Building Fund. The family also requested that the color blue be worn in his honor. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment of Farmville is serving the Allen Family.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Jean-Jacques Bakery in Carytown permanently closed after owners die
-
Northam extends state of emergency in Richmond, citing 'civil unrest'; Stoney requested the move
-
Stonewall Jackson's great-great-grandson: 'I'm very much cheering on from afar'
-
WATCH NOW: Anti-eviction protest ends with arrests, window smashed at downtown Richmond courthouse
-
Scott's Addition food hall that was going to have 18 vendors and The Veil taproom is no more