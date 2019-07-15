ALLEN, Josephine Ferguson, 81, of Chester, passed away on July 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther G. Allen; and her son, Larry Grant Allen. She is survived by her sons, Cleve Allen and Marty Allen; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was greatly loved and will be missed by all. Josephine was a devout Christian woman. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. An 11 a.m. funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, at Enon Baptist Church, 13607 N. Enon Church Rd. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial