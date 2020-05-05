ALLEN, Joy C., 36, of Highland Springs, Va., ascended to Heaven on April 17, 2020. Joy dedicated her life to her city. Joy began her career with Richmond City Social Services. Her caring soul later led Joy to join Life Services and Hands of Unity. This gave her the opportunity to work directly with Richmond residents mainly for mental health. Joy was in the beginning stages of starting her Master's degree when God called her home. Joy is survived by her parents, Alvin and Evelyn Jenkins; husband, Justin Allen; sons, Justin Jr. and Jace Allen; stepdaughter, Violet sisters, brothers, and other relatives and friends. A private memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Wilson & Associates- East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd.View online memorial
