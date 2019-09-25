ALLEN, Judith Peters, 84, of Warrenton, passed away September 3, 2019. A native of Calverton, she was born on December 8, 1934, to the late William R. Peters and Elizabeth Miller Peters. She was the wife of John H. Getreu and then William R. Allen, both deceased. She was also predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth P. Browning. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy P. Campbell; four children, Renee, John, Fred and Nancy; four stepchildren, Bob, Jeff, Scott and Bruce; many beloved cousins, nieces and nephew. Judith graduated from both William & Mary and Wesley Theological Seminary. She was first and last a loving mother as well as a Presbyterian minister. She served as Moderator of the National Capital Union Presbytery, substitute preacher, chaplain and advocate for the homeless. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5, at 11 a.m. at Zoar Baptist Church in Catlett, Va. A luncheon will follow. The graveside service will be in Warrenton Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zoar Baptist Church.View online memorial