ALLEN, Julia Andrews, of Essex County, Virginia, passed away on August 3, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 11, 1950, and raised in Rexburg, Virginia. Judy lived a happy and active life on the Rappahannock River, where she and Gary turned three acres of farmland in Champlain into a beautiful home for their family. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Jackson Andrews and George Sidney Andrews; and a sister, Rhonda Lee Andrews. She is survived by her husband, Robert Gary Allen; two children, Robert Jackson Allen (Ashley) and Katherine Allen McKnew (Joseph); a sister, Agnes Dale Andrews; and four grandchildren, Joseph Andrews McKnew, Anne Sidney Knott McKnew, Merriwether Andrews Allen and Vivienne Robins Allen. Judy was selflessly devoted to her family, and they consider her the epitome of a wife, mother and grandmother. Judy was a 1972 graduate of Mary Baldwin College, and taught for 31 years at Aylett Country Day School. For years, she led groups of students canoeing, marsh mucking, on skipjacks in the Chesapeake Bay and to Sheridan School Mountain Campus. She inspired many Aylett alums to become educators or pursue careers in marine sciences. Judy cared deeply for her former students and enjoyed following their travels through life. She was awarded Aylett's Patriot Award and was twice nominated for VAIS Teacher of the Year. In retirement, Judy never stopped teaching, and she hosted Mimi's River Camp, where she entertained her grandchildren for days with educational activities. Judy was active in her community, serving on the St. John's Episcopal Church Vestry, Rappahannock Community College Board of Directors and Aylett Alumni Association. She volunteered with the Essex County Public Library, Friends of Rappahannock River Valley Wildlife Refuge and Alpha Delta Kappa. Among other talents, Judy was a master naturalist, avid gardener and birdwatcher who participated in the Christmas Bird Count for many years. In her youth, she was a skilled horse rider and won several state and regional awards with Miss Catch and Miss Leo. Judy was also a founding member of the Hustle Bas Bleu Book and Dessert Club and the band, Little Dog Too. Following a private burial, a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 12 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church in Tappahannock, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Faulkner Funeral Home, Marks-Bristow Chapel, also in Tappahannock. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aylett Country Day School, acdspatriots.net, P.O. Box 70, Millers Tavern, Virginia 23115, or the St. John's Episcopal Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 336, Tappahannock, Virginia 22560.