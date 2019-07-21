ALLEN, Madison Marie, 23, of Henrico, was killed in a tragic car accident early Sunday morning, July 7, 2019, in Hanover County. She was born on the 14th of July, 1995, in Henrico County, to parents, Darrell and Monica Allen. Madison was a free spirit who loved music, animals, reading and "chillin" at the river. Most of all she loved her 13-year-old little brother, Harrison. She is survived by her parents, Darrell and Monica Allen; brother, Harrison Allen; and maternal grandmother, Linda Robinson. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Chester Robinson Jr.; paternal grandparents, Frank Allen Jr. and Peggy Allen of Emporia. A memorial service will be held at a later date.View online memorial