ALLEN, Melba L. Pierce, 86, of Henrico County, passed away December 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, William L. Tuck Jr.; mother, Mary Lou Pierce Slater; stepfather, Henry D. "Dinky" Slater; stepsister, Ann D. Slater; and father, Thomas R. Pierce; as well as several aunts and uncles. Melba was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, Class of 1952 and retired from Philip Morris International. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, where a funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. and a graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Signal Hill Memorial Park.View online memorial
