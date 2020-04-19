ALLEN, NORMAN JR.

ALLEN, Norman Edward Jr., accomplished his goals on earth and went home to the Lord on April 11, 2020, at his home in Midlothian, Va. He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Norman E. Allen III (Mary Margaret); siblings, Janice Dalton (Russell), Diane Hinegardner (Jimmy), Jim Allen (Linda), Jerry Allen (Tanya); granddaughters, Candace Allen Major (Wayne) and Emily; great-granddaughter, Skye Major; parents-in-law, Roy Melvin and Nancy Gish Creasey; and brother-in-law, Mike Creasey (Linda). Norman was predeceased by his parents, Pastor Norman E. Allen Sr. and Viola Glen Allen. Norman graduated high school at 16 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. In 1964, he entered the insurance industry in Charleston, S.C. He loved the Lowcountry lifestyle, the warm climate, history and cuisine. His love of Charleston continued throughout his life as he frequently visited, guiding friends around historical landmarks and sharing his knowledge of Lowcountry. Norman received major endorsements and countless production and recognition awards. As a result of his accomplishments, he and his beloved wife traveled around the world to dream destinations. In 1993 he founded the Allen Agency, specializing in employee benefits and retirement planning where his professional legacy continues. Norman deeply loved his family, extended family of friends and truly loved serving his clients' families. His Christian values were instilled in him by his parents who were committed to the Disciples of Christ ministry. He treated everyone with respect and equality. People were drawn to him as a man who was gentle with his faith (or maybe drawn to him for his casseroles and cobblers or perhaps it was his knowledge of wine and single malt scotch). He loved football, boating the Chesapeake Bay, the Outer Banks and caring for his family pets including The General Beauregard. He mentored others to reach their full potential and served his community through church, the neighborhood association and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. He looked forward to the brotherhood of Thursday Morning Bible study. It was his deep faith that prepared him for his next journey of eternal life with his Lord and Savior. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Midlothian Episcopal Church of the Redeemer or a ministry of your choice. A Celebration of Life is tentatively planned for Thursday, June 25, late afternoon.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, an 'extraordinary spiritual and community leader,' dies from illness related to COVID-19
-
UPDATED: Richmond family — including 5 siblings who attended Randolph-Macon — to compete on 'Shark Tank'
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…