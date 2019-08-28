ALLEN, SHARON

ALLEN, Mrs. Sharon Roxanne Faulkner, 43, of Cumberland, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, in Richmond, Va. She is survived by her devoted husband and children, Antonio Allen Sr.; daughter, Ahkiya Allen; son, Antonio Allen Jr.; parents, James Edward and Lois Anne Thomas Faulkner; one sister, Ebony Faulkner; numerous aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, Cumberland, Va., where public viewing will be held Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 71 Shiloh Rd., Stanardsville, Va., with interment in church cemetery. www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.comView online memorial