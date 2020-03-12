ALLEN, William "Bill" D., 96, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on March 10, 2020. He was born November 23, 1923, in Caret, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas A. Allen and Mary H. Allen; three brothers, Frank G. Allen, John T. Allen and James S. Allen; and four sisters, Ellen A. Moore, Mary A. Carneal, Nettie A. Moore and Martha A. Tignor. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Elaine M. Allen; a son, Dan (Linda); two daughters, Bonnie Baber (David) and Beth Bareford (Allen); five grandsons, three granddaughters, six great-grandchildren; one sister, Bessie Tignor of Caret, Va.; and many nieces, nephews and friends. "Bill" graduated from Tappahannock High School, served with the Navy during World War II, most of the time in the Pacific area and retired from Philip Morris USA after 42 years. He was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church for over 50 years, serving as an elder, treasurer and trustee. He was a beautiful Christian who lived life with a strong faith and endless love for his Lord, family, friends and missions. The family will receive friends at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., Richmond, Virginia 23230, on Saturday, March 14, beginning at 12:30 p.m., where a funeral service will be conducted the same day at 2 p.m. A private interment will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Immanuel Baptist Church Mission Fund, 3601 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230 or New Life for Youth, P.O. Box 13526, Richmond, Va. 23225.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of WILLIAM ALLEN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.