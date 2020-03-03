ALLEN, Willis Edward, 80, of Midlothian, was called home by Lord Jesus on March 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lenore; daughter, Debra Yates; and sister, Shirley Castle. He is survived by two daughters, Cindy Lothrop and Tammy Hall (Kenneth); seven grandchildren, Amanda, Joey, Jeremy, Christeena, Tracy, Michael and Kristopher; 15 great-grandchildren, Jade, Austyn, Kaitlynn, Zackarie, Karlee, Alexis, Brook, Jeremy Jr., Nick, Briauna, Kayleb, Keaton, Layla, Karson and Emersyn; and many other loving family and friends. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, Sergeant 1st Class (ret.) and a retired Chesterfield County Deputy Sheriff. A memorial ceremony will be held 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.

