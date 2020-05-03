ALLISON, Maria Esther Torrealva, age 94, of Alexandria in Fairfax County, Va., passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020. Esther was born in Lima, Peru on October 16, 1925. She lived in Richmond from 1961 until retirement, after which she moved to Miami, Florida until 2015, when she moved to Alexandria. She is survived by her sister, Aida Torrealva de Medina; and her brother, Jose Torrealva, both of Lima, Peru. She is also survived by her children, Jessie Allison Bowen (Ronald) of Naples, Florida and Arthur F. Allison (Midori) of Vienna, Virginia. She is survived by her grandsons, Joseph E. Bowen (Noel) of Hahira, Georgia and James Bowen of Naples, Florida; and two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Bowen and Ava Maria Bowen of Hahira, Georgia.View online memorial
