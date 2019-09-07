ALLMAN, Ann Hawthorne, 87, of Danieltown, Va., went home September 5, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert L. Allman Sr.; her son, Robert L. Allman Jr.; her daughter, Teresa A. Houtz; two granddaughters, Anna Nicole Allman and Sydney Elizabeth Houtz; her brother, Jeff Hawthorne; lifelong friend, Dorothy H. Williams; extended family and many friends. Ann will always be remembered for her love of nature, flower arranging, kind smile and big heart. The family invites all to join them for Sunday worship service at New Hope Christian Church, 742 New Hope Road, at 11 a.m. September 8, 2019. Graveside funeral services at the church cemetery will immediately follow worship services. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the New Hope Christian Church. Online condolences may be sent at www.clarkefh.com.View online memorial