ALLYN, Carrie Bridges, died Friday, May 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Hosmer Phillip Allyn; and is survived by her four daughters, Martha Allyn Wilkinson (Ed), Edith Allyn Page (Keith), Rachel Allyn and Ruth Allyn; two grandchildren, Sarah Wilkinson and Matthew Wilkinson; as well as 11 nieces and nephews. Carrie was an active member of Mechanicsville United Methodist Church for over 40 years. A private graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A livestream of the services will be available for friends of the family on Facebook. A public Celebration of Life will be held sometime this fall. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to consider a gift to the Samaritan Fund at Hermitage Richmond, https://www.pinnacleliving.org/samaritan-program. For online condolences visit bennettfuneralhomes.com.
