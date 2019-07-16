ALSTON, Archie Lee, 75, of Richmond, Va., departed this life July 11, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Rachel E. Alston; four children, Chaundra Grier, Sonya Scott (Jerry), Archie L. Alston II and Alexis Alston; one sister, Evelener Steed; one brother, Rev. Wiley D. Alston (Denise); and a special nephew, Harvey Alston (Norma), with whom he was raised like a brother; five grandchildren, Justen and Jamil Scott, Carina Grier, Alexandria and Archie L. Alston III; six sisters-in-law, six brothers-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and a loving church family. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where the family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd., followed by a graveside service at Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury St. Rev. Ralph Hodge will provide eulogy. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial