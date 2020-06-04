ALSTON, Juanita, 78, of Carrollton, Va., formerly of Richmond, died May 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Alston. Surviving are two daughters, Janate T. Harrison (John) and Monique Alston-Epps (Vincent); son, Jamie J. Alston; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild; three sisters, Priscilla A. Miller, Rev. Italine Miller-Davis and Kay Carswell (Johnny); three brothers, James B. Hayes, Lawrence Miller (Carol) and George Miller (Mirian); nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Friday, June 5, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Roscoe Cooper Jr., officiating. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Juanita ALSTON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.