ALTIZER, Elizabeth "Bradley," went to the Lord on September 24, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital, where she was born on August 13, 1972. She was surrounded by loving family and friends at the time of her death. Bradley was preceded in death by her father, Edward Clark Altizer and his brother, David Allen Altizer. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Elizabeth Grace "Gracie" Gordon; mother, Mary Elizabeth Kern Altizer (Jim Tyler "Poppy"); brother, Alexander Kern Altizer (Sasha); two nephews, Garrett K. Altizer and Collin A. Altizer; a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and devoted friends, both near and far. Bradley was a beautiful woman with a sparkling smile, an outgoing personality and a bright light to match. She loved life and she lived it to the fullest. She worked mostly in medical sales, her true calling. Bradley always gave to others, and at the end, gave life to many through her request to be an organ donor. The family is very grateful to the staff at St. Mary's ICU for their support and kindness throughout Bradley's stay there. A celebration of her life will be held at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 1400 Horsepen Rd., Richmond, Va. 23226, on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the McShin Foundation, 2300 Dumbarton Road, Richmond, Va. 23228, The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 12400, Richmond, Va. 23241 or to Epiphany Lutheran Church's Brighten Our Light Fund at the address above.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
UPDATED WITH PHOTOS: Kehinde Wiley sculpture unveiled in Times Square, will be permanently installed in Richmond in December
-
AP correction: Liberty University's accreditor reviewing reports about Jerry Falwell Jr.
-
Virginia State Police: All of Warren County's top officials charged in embezzlement probe
-
'Sort of like Mayberry': Virginia town of Front Royal is rocked by economic development scandal