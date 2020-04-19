ALVIS, John Stuart, 87, of Richmond, Va., peacefully passed away on April 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James B. Alvis Sr. and Hattie F. Alvis; siblings, James Bryan Alvis Jr., Howard Alvis, Mary Jane Cannon and Louise Vest; and stepson, John Duncan Jr. He is survived by his loving, devoted wife, Emma Burnett Alvis; sister, Barbara Ann Walton; daughter, Charlotte Harper (James); son, Paul Alvis (Belinda); stepson, Tim Duncan (Lynn); and stepdaughter-in-law, Suzanne Duncan; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Stuart was a graduate of Fishburne Military School and served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. After being discharged he became a wholesale distributer and in later life a lawn service provider. Adhering to the description of a Mason, of which he was proud to be, he was a good man and citizendecent, honest, trustworthy, hardworking and charitable. He loved the Lord, family, friends and his country. He was a longtime member of Second Baptist Church serving in many capacities over the years. The family would like to thank the staff at Sunrise Villa Tuckahoe for their loving care over these past four months. Due to the current circumstances, burial with full military honors was private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Baptist Church (Seniors' Group), 9614 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
