ALVIS, Reva Nuckols, 78, of Manakin-Sabot, went home to be with our Lord and Savior December 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Brownie and Corine Nuckols; sister, Maggie Johnson. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, George Alvis Jr.; daughters, Debbie Dunlavey (Donald), Phyllis Henley (Merton); sons, Dennis Alvis (Betsy), Randy Alvis (Cindy); grandchildren, Jason Dunlavey (Parker), Erin Henley, Michael Dunlavey (Harli), Thomas Henley (Rachel), Callie Carter (Scott), Brett Alvis, Peyton Dunlavey (Ashley), Adam Henley (Maryanne), Georgie Alvis, Emmy Alvis, Hannah Molnar; great-grandchildren, George Albert Raylan Henley, Josie Caroline Dunlavey; sister, Virginia Nuckols; brother, Frank Faudree (Janet). Reva was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all who knew her. A devoted farmer's wife, Reva lived her life in dedication to Alvis Farms, the community and all things agricultural. She was a partner of Alvis Farms LLC, a lifetime member of Goochland Baptist Church and a charter member of Centerville Co. 3 Volunteer Fire and Rescue. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 26, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, at Goochland Baptist Church, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Centerville Fire and Rescue Co. 3 or Goochland Baptist Church.View online memorial
ALVIS, REVA
To plant a tree in memory of REVA ALVIS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.