ALVIS, Sally Anne, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord January 13, 2020. She was born March 26, 1928, in Louisa County, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Maude Alvis; brothers, Harry, William and John Alvis; sister, Margaret May. She is survived by her sisters, Evelyn Alvis and Barbara Kuntze of Richmond; brother, Charles Alvis (Betty) of Chesterfield, Va. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Sally graduated from John Marshall High School in 1946 and Richmond Professional Institute (now VCU) in 1951. She was a teacher in Henrico County, Va. for 35 years, the last 20 years being at Ruby Carver Elementary School. Following retirement, she enjoyed working as an extra in movies filmed in the Richmond area. The family will receive friends at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 17, where services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18. Interment in Riverview Cemetery.View online memorial
