AMACKER, Walter Kent III, 77, beloved father and grandfather, passed away on July 15, 2019, at Morningside in the West End. He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Amacker Mendell (David); son, Austen Kent Amacker (Laurie); and grandchildren, Lila Blythe Mendell and Elan Kai Amacker. Walt was born on June 5, 1942, in Shreveport, La., and majored in music at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. He served in Vietnam as a Captain in the Army, where he earned the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Purple Heart. Early in his career, Walt was the music critic for the Richmond News Leader. A professional musician, he sang in many church choirs in Richmond, including St. Paul's Episcopal, River Road Church Baptist and St. Stephen's Episcopal. Walt worked in marketing and communications for Reynolds Metals Company for over 20 years. He then worked for Keep America Beautiful, Inc. in Stamford, Conn., as Vice President, Director of Communications for five years. His career came full circle when he returned to the Richmond Times-Dispatch as a sports writer and later, as music critic. A celebration of Walt's life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on September 7, at The Boathouse in Sunday Park, 4602 Millridge Pkwy., Midlothian, Va. 23112. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Gratitude. Online condolences may be left at www.woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial