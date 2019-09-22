AMBS, Evelyn Gordon, 92, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Born in Richmond, Va., she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret Gordon; and was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry Paul Ambs. Mrs. Ambs retired from Mitchell Wiggins in Petersburg after many years of dedicated service. She is survived by her two sons, Stephen P. Ambs and Mark D. Ambs and wife, Vio; seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; and her sister, Margaret C. Gordon. All services will be private. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Richmond in memory of Evelyn Ambs. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial