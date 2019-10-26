AMOS, Annie Belle Ellett, 85, of Burkeville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, William "Ted" Amos; and was the last surviving child of seven of Charlie and Ethel Ellett. Annie is survived by her daughter, Deborah Kadlick (Richard) of Quogue, N.Y. and their two children, Katharine and John; her son, William Amos (Stephanie) and their two children, Rachel and Mary; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at the Crewe Baptist Church, 400 E. Virginia Ave., Crewe, Va. 23930, with funeral services in the church at 2 p.m. Burial to follow in Crewe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Crewe Baptist Church, c/o Bereavement Committee, 400 E. Virginia Ave., Crewe, Va. 23930. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial