AMOS, Earl Henderson, 89, of Farmville, formerly of Arvonia, passed peacefully on August 27, 2019. He was a retired employee of Virginia Power. Earl is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Doris Newton Amos; brother, Louie Amos; grandsons, Brandon and Jason Amos (Kristen); and their mother, Rosemarie Amos. He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Earl Amos; and sister, Nina Frances Amos. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Arvon Baptist Church, with interment in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arvon Baptist Church, 28350 N. James Highway, New Canton, Va. 23123. Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn, is serving the family.