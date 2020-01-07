AMOS, June Smith, 98, of Maidens, Va., entered into the arms of Jesus on January 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank E. Amos; parents, Myron Smith and Mildred Mae Harsh; one sister, Mary Cannon; one brother, Jack Jordan; one stepsister, Alice Owens; two stepbrothers, Lindsey and James Hopkins. She is survived by one sister, Jean Sharp of Indiana; two daughters, Judy McKinney (Mitchell) and Peggy Osborne; four grandchildren, Paul McKinney (Brenda), Troy McKinney (Teresa), Joe McKinney and Becky Mayfield (Joe), five great-grandchildren, Tommy, Amanda and Matthew McKinney and Savannah and Noah Mayfield. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Norman Funeral Home in Goochland, Virginia. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Goochland, Virginia.View online memorial
