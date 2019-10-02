ANAYA, Samuel Crawford, 93, died peacefully at the Masonic Home of Virginia in Richmond on September 28, 2019. Sam was born in Succasunna, N.J., on January 6, 1926, the son of Palmer E. Anaya and Margaret Huppert Anaya. Sam proudly served in the United States Merchant Marines prior to the Korean War and in the United States Navy aboard the USS Consolation (AH-15) during the Korean War. He retired from Sovran Bank in 1988 and moved to the Masonic Home of Virginia in 1995. Sam was actively involved with the Masonic Fraternity since 1956. His home lodge was Arlington Centennial-Glebe No. 81 and he served Black Heath Daylight Lodge No. 1982 as Master in 2007. He was awarded the 60-year Veterans Emblem in 2016 and was a member of eight lodges at the time of his death. He regularly spoke of his appreciation for the personal benefit and enjoyment derived from his years as a Mason with particular emphasis on his best years at the Masonic Home of Virginia. Sam was predeceased by his wife, Mary Jane; and a son-in-law, William L. Smith. He is survived by a daughter, Karen Anaya Cavanaugh and her husband, John D. Cavanaugh, of Norfolk, Va.; a daughter, Donna Lee Anaya of Washington, D.C.; a daughter, Jacquelynn Marie Estes and her husband, Mark Estes, of Queen Creek, Ariz.; a daughter, Penny Kathleen Smith of Fredericksburg, Va.; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, at 2 p.m. at the Masonic Home of Virginia Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Masonic Home of Virginia, P.O. Box 7866, Henrico, Va. 23231-0366. Sam's family gives special thanks to the Brotherhood of Freemasonry and the wonderful staff of the Masonic Home of Virginia for their friendship, compassion and devotion.View online memorial