ANCARROW, Charles L. It is with great sadness to announce Charles Lewis Ancarrow, 82, of Sandston, Virginia, passed away on March 31, 2020. He was born August 15, 1937, to the late Jesse Willie Ancarrow and Gertrude Catherine "Gertie" Gray Ancarrow. Charles graduated from John Marshall High School and retired from the City of Richmond Fire Department, Station #8. He enjoyed house painting, nature walks, conversations about the past and "piddling." He never knew a stranger and was a hardworking, genuine and admirable man. Charles is survived by his daughter, Katherine Lynn (Shawn) Moore; and grandchildren, Jordan and Emmie of Henrico; daughter, Janet Lee Ellena of Highland Springs; grandchildren, Timothy and Teresa; great- grandchildren, Leah, Lindsey, Kyler, Cole and Mathias; daughter, Natalie Meredith; and granddaughter, Sarah; stepson, Daryl (Kim) Henshaw; and grandchildren, Meaghan, Kyle; brother, William "Billy" (Barbara) Ancarrow of Whitestone; sister, Catherine (Ed) Dennis of Garden Grove, California; and special childhood friend, Mary Catherine "Creeky" (Marion) Wright of Dunnsville, Va. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Russell, Alfred and James. A special thank you goes to Hanover Adult Care, Ascend Hospice Care and the wonderful staff at Elizabeth Adam Crump Health and Rehab for making "PaPa" feel loved and well taken care of during his battle with Alzheimer's. The nurses and staff on A-wing are true angels! Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation or graveside service. A Celebration of Life is planned for August 15, 2020 (his birthday). Details will be posted at a later date.View online memorial
