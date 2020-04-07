ANCARROW, WILLIAM "BILLY"

ANCARROW, William Raymond "Billy," 86, born March 29, 1934. William passed to that big USMC barracks not of this earth. Billy was a VFW member as well as an American Legion member. At his death, he was home with his loving wife and family. He was preceded in death by his four brothers. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his sister, Katherine; his children, Brian and Ann; stepdaughter, Jennifer; his grandchildren, Christopher, Elizabeth, Joshua, Patrick, Heather, Daniel, Cassie and Olie; his great-grandchildren, Basil and Gunter; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. "Billy" was a successful Marine (is there any other kind?), meat packer, restaurateur and a devoted father and husband. He lived life with a Marines' gusto for life and adventure. He once hosted the Russian Olympic team at his restaurant. He called "Sgt. Santa" (of the RPD) his friend. He loved the Chesapeake Bay, and the friends he made there. He enjoyed everyone he served at "Billy's," the "Annabelle Lee" and "Rocket Billy's." We know he will be missed behind the grill. A graveside service will be held at Signal Hill Memorial Park, Hanover County, at a later date.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Home Depot, Costco limiting number of customers in stores; Home Depot, Walmart to check workers for fevers
-
Another level of grief: Virginia families hold funerals with no audience, no hugs
-
UPDATE: GRTC employee tests positive for COVID-19
-
UPDATED: Richmond restaurants that are open for takeout, curbside delivery or delivery