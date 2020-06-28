ANDERSEN, Robert Arnold, 73, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Mary Andersen; son, Jeffrey Andersen; stepson, Lewis Daniel and his wife, Sheri; granddaughter, Megan Mary Daniel; sisters, Linda Epperson and Joan Schlueter (Bill). He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Swanhild Andersen; and brother, John Andersen. Robert proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. After his service to the country, he went on to work for the Department of Emergency Management for 33 years, where he later retired. Robert was immensely proud of his Norwegian heritage and enjoyed celebrating and sharing his native holidays with his family. Another large part of his life was to spend time working with Downing Ruritan Club. He will be laid to rest privately in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice.View online memorial
