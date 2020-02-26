ANDERSON, Alice Pugh, 84, of Beaverdam, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at her home. Born in Ashland, she was a longtime member of County Line Baptist Church, Ruther Glen. Alice is survived by her husband of 61 years, Irvin Anderson; her sister, Estelle Cecil; her brothers, Bubba Pugh and Arthur Pugh; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland and Lula Pugh; and her siblings, Joe Pugh, Robbie Pugh, Charlotte Hover, Barbara Durrett and Doris Quinn. The family wishes to thank Alice's wonderful caregivers, Mary Lou Galyen and Cindy Libby. The family will receive friends at the Bowling Green Chapel of Storke Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral will be held Thursday, at 11 a.m. in County Line Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church cemetery fund. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.View online memorial
