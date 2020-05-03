ANDERSON, Anne de Laiglesia, was born in Manchester, England on June 8, 1938, to Albert and Gladys Heath. She died on April 25, 2020, at her home in Richmond, Virginia, finally succumbing to a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's. Her passion for dance soon became evident as she started taking ballet classes at an early age, continued dancing throughout her time at school and obtained her ballet diploma at the age of 17. She then became a professional dancer and was soon touring major cities in Europe as part of the internationally renowned Bluebells dance group. During her travels in Europe, Anne met and later married Alvaro de Laiglesia, a famous Spanish author. They had one son, Alexander, and resided in Madrid, Spain for over 20 years. During this time, Anne continued to perform from time to time on stage and television as a dancer, model and actress. Following Alvaro's death in 1981, Anne moved to the United States, where she remained for the rest of her life. In 1999, she married George Wayne Anderson of Richmond, Va. Together, they enjoyed many adventures together, such as sailing, golfing, dancing and skiing. During her first years in the states, Anne studied at Reynolds Community College and then at Virginia Commonwealth University, where she graduated in liberal studies in 1989. She also taught Spanish to high school students. During all this time, she continued to dance and competed in numerous dance events around the country. Throughout her life, Anne was devoted to helping others and worked with the blind and hearing impaired, as well as countless other individuals in need. Anne especially loved people, and cherished her many friendships across the globe and of all walks of life. People instantly warmed up to her good humor, joyful spirit and generous heart. She will be sadly missed by her husband, family and many close friends. She is survived by her husband, George; her son, Alexander de Laiglesia and his wife, Sumiko; her brother, Raymond Heath and his wife, Mariella; as well as two grandsons, Christopher and Anthony de Laiglesia; and two nieces, Michelle and Lisa Heath, all of whom she loved dearly. The family would like to thank Sharie Christian and Monica Nguku for their loving care of Anne, as well as David Wingfield who was always available to lend a helping hand. A private graveside service was held at Hollywood Cemetery on Friday, May 1. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Richmond Parkinson's Dance Project at 3549 Courthouse Road, Richmond, Va. 23236 or go to richmondparkinsonsdanceproject.com.View online memorial
