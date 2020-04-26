ANDERSON, Dolson Barnett Jr., 72, of Richmond, Virginia, affectionately known to his family as "Butchie," departed this life on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Dolson is survived by his beloved wife of 29.5 years, Lynda Sharp Anderson; daughters, Jana Carter, Dawn Anderson (Craig), Isis Anderson; brothers, Reginald Hilton and David Hilton; granddaughter, Jiordan Carter; grandson, Adonis Paden; stepsisters, Helen Butler, Dorothy Hill, Alyce Haskins, Janice Hilton; sisters-in-law, Sharon (James) Hopkins, Angela (Wesley) Hordge, Karen Steward and Jo-Anne (Michael) Wilson; aunt, Doris Redo (Ron); a devoted friend since the third grade, William Pickrum; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Dolson was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Reverend Paul R. Hilton Sr.; son, Jay Christopher Anderson; and sister, Vivian S. Mackrel. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in honoring Dolson's memory to the Westwood Baptist Church's Media Ministry, 915 Glenburnie Road, Richmond, Virginia 23226, www.westwoodbaptist-va.org. Online guest book at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
